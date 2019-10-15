Andrew Yang knocks Microsoft's search engine during Dem debate: 'Sorry...it's true'

Businessman and 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang had a blunt assessment of the way Microsoft's commercial search engine has performed.

During Tuesday's Democratic debate, Yang knocked the company while discussing Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to break up big tech firms like Facebook.

Warren, D-Mass., has pushed for more competition in the industry but Yang indicated that wasn't always necessary. "Competition doesn't solve all the problems. It's not like any of us wants to use the fourth best navigation app," he said.

He also took aim at Microsoft's search engine, saying, "there is a reason why no one is using Bing today. I'm sorry Microsoft, it's true."

Yang's response prompted a wave of memes on Twitter -- some jokingly portraying the company as devastated by his criticism.

Microsoft wasn't the only tech giant to get hit by Yang on Tuesday. The 2020 hopeful also singled out Amazon while discussing job losses in Ohio.

“Amazon alone is closing 30 percent of America’s stores and malls, soaking up $20 billion in business while paying zero in taxes," he said.