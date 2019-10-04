Andrew Yang knocks CNN, MSNBC for snubbing his $10M from Dem fundraising coverage

Tech entrepreneur and 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang slammed CNN and MSNBC for snubbing him from their coverage of the latest fundraising numbers from Democratic candidates.

The Yang campaign revealed this week that it had raised $10 million in the third quarter, which a significant jump from $1.7 million from the first quarter and the $2.8 million from the second quarter.

However, members of the #YangGang on social media took notice that Yang's fundraising efforts were left out by CNN and MSNBC.

In CNN's graphic that went viral, it showed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leading the pack in the third quarter with $25.3 million, followed by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $19.1 million, then former Vice President Joe Biden with $15.2 million, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, with $11.6 million, and lastly, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who raised only $6 million, an amount many critics pointed out was lower than Yang's.

"Maybe next time we should raise $20 million!" Yang joked.

Yang's tone took a shift when a similar graphic from MSNBC went viral, showing Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, and Booker.

"I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic," Yang reacted.

Yang has seen a steady climb in the polls, placing sixth in the Real Clear Politics average above Booker, former congressman Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.