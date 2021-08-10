Dagen McDowell on 'Outnumbered': Cuomo and his 'inner circle of ghouls' went after his accusers

"Outnumbered" panel member Dagen McDowell torched disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo after he resigned on Tuesday amid the sexual harassment scandal.

CUOMO WASHES OUT COVERAGE OF BIDEN LEGISLATIVE WIN WITH RESIGNATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DAGEN MCDOWELL: It’s not just the fact that he and his attorney are trying to smear their reputations. It strained credulity for them to suggest these eleven women somehow came together, colluded with one another to accuse this man of just being overly friendly. We know that’s not what happened. And one of the bigger problems laid out in the Attorney General Tish James’ report is the retaliation that they took, Cuomo and his cronies, his small inner circle of ghouls, to go after these women who had accused him.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW