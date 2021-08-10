Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OUTNUMBERED
Published

Dagen McDowell on 'Outnumbered': Cuomo and his 'inner circle of ghouls' went after his accusers

Cuomo announces resignation effective in two weeks

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McDowell: 'Cuomo and his inner circle of ghouls went after accusers' Video

McDowell: 'Cuomo and his inner circle of ghouls went after accusers'

'Outnumbered' panel member Dagen McDowell slams Gov. Cuomo after resignation

"Outnumbered" panel member Dagen McDowell torched disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo after he resigned on Tuesday amid the sexual harassment scandal. 

CUOMO WASHES OUT COVERAGE OF BIDEN LEGISLATIVE WIN WITH RESIGNATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DAGEN MCDOWELL: It’s not just the fact that he and his attorney are trying to smear their reputations. It strained credulity for them to suggest these eleven women somehow came together, colluded with one another to accuse this man of just being overly friendly. We know that’s not what happened. And one of the bigger problems laid out in the Attorney General Tish James’ report is the retaliation that they took, Cuomo and his cronies, his small inner circle of ghouls, to go after these women who had accused him.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Dagen McDowell rips Governor Cuomo after resigning: He's a 'failure in every way' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.