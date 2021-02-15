Celebrity salute to Andrew Cuomo at Emmy ceremony draws mockery: 'How embarrassing'

The montage of celebrities gushing over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., as he received an Emmy award in November sparked a new wave of conservative mockery on Monday.

Cuomo rode high in 2020 for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in spite of his state leading the nation in deaths, but he is now under fire from both parties over his administration's suspected cover-up of nursing home fatalities from the virus.

Cuomo received the Founders Award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world" at the International Emmy Awards ceremony on Nov. 23, and liberal celebrities like Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Robert de Niro heaped praise upon him in a pre-recorded video.

The briefings "gave us hope, gave us clarity, gave us the truth, and gave us something we were not getting from Washington: leadership," comedian Billy Crystal said. "You are the epitome of New York tough."

Stiller said "I look up to you" and mentioned he reached out to Cuomo's younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, for advice on what good-natured jokes to make about him.

"You are the man," actress Rosie Perez said. "We were all in a crisis, in a panic, and every single day you came on the airwaves, and you offered your strength, your leadership, your direction, and your caring, and your heart."

"Thank you for your leadership during these trying times," de Niro said.

But with Cuomo's handling of the pandemic in the state under a new light, with reports on what some Republicans are calling obstruction of justice, conservatives heaped scorn upon Cuomo and his Hollywood fans.

"What if I told you celebrities were dumb?" Tablet's Noam Blum wrote.

Fourteen Democratic New York state Senators have joined Republicans in seeking to strip Cuomo of his emergency powers granted during the pandemic, amid separate bipartisan calls for a federal investigation into his administration.