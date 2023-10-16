Amy Coney Barrett campus event shouted down by protesters at University of Minnesota

Approximately ten protesters at the University of Minnesota attempted to shout down Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her visit to the law school on Monday.

Barrett was invited by the school as part of the university’s 2023 Stein Lecture series which also featured Professor Robert A. Stein. The two discussed a variety of topics before a group began screaming to stop the lecture.

In a video provided by Alpha News, the protesters could be heard screaming, "Reproductive rights are under attack! What do we do? Stand up, fight back!"

Additional footage showed police officers escorting the protesters out of the auditorium. They could be seen holding signs and shouting several other phrases.

"Not the court, not the state, people must decide their fate!" the protesters screamed. "Affirmative action is under attack! What do we do? Stand up, fight back!"

The crowd could be heard cheering as the police approached and ushered them out of the event.

Protests continued outside the auditorium where a group shouted various other disparaging remarks against the event.

"We’re here! We’re here! To shut this sh*t down!" they shouted.

In 2022, Barrett was one of the six Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Most recently, she was also part of the Supreme Court decision that ruled affirmative action, the use of race as a factor in college admissions, was unconstitutional.

Pro-choice protesters have also previously marched around Barrett's house in the weeks leading up to the decision. Barrett was the third justice to be nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Trump, filling the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

