Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett scores book deal: reports

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has scored a $2-million advance on a book deal, according to multiple reports.

Barrett, the newest addition to the Supreme Court, has signed with Penguin Random House, according to the Associated Press. The textualist judge will reportedly address how judges should leave their feelings and opinions out of their rulings.

The reported advance is high for a Supreme Court justice, although other judges like Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor have also earned large advances for past book deals.

Barrett clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia and taught at Notre Dame's law school. The esteemed jurist was nominated to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by President Donald Trump in 2017 before her nomination to the Supreme Court last year.

Barrett is the fifth woman to serve on the nation's highest court. She was appointed by Trump in September to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, giving conservative-leaning justices a 6-3 majority.

Barrett's Catholic faith has been a point of contention for Democrats in her confirmation hearings. In her 2017 hearings, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., memorably told her "the dogma lives loudly within you," fearing Barrett would allow her religious beliefs to influence her rulings.

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation was bitterly opposed by Senate Democrats, who voted unanimously against her. They were also angered at the confirmation process occuring in an election year, after Senate Republicans didn't give a hearing to Merrick Garland upon his nomination by President Barack Obama in 2016.

However, her confirmation process was relatively smooth, particularly compared to the wrenching battle to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.