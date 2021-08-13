Laura Ingraham: How the left is using fear to discourage America's work ethic

America is home to stunning innovation and incredible success stories, but what makes America a global powerhouse is its work ethic, and Laura Ingraham warned Thursday that it's all at risk "by a movement that seeks to discourage personal independence and encourage collectivism."

"Working really hard is what successful people do. It's a simple message, and it's getting lost today because Biden and the Democrats too often seek to punish and demonize success" Ingraham said.

Ingraham argued that the government sending checks to people will disincentivize them to get back into the workforce.

MARK ROBINSON: GOVERNMENT WON'T GIVE YOU THE AMERICAN DREAM, WILL GIVE YOU FALSE HOPE

She also pointed out that Democrats have used lockdowns and mandates to "target the heart and soul of America."

"Just when companies begin to call workers back, fear-mongering threatens to send them home again," she said. "It's a vicious cycle and it's killing the very work ethic we need now more than ever."

Ingraham went on to blame the government and their love for keeping Americans petrified. "When you're feeling weak and maybe helpless, they want you to believe that only government can solve your problems - not hard work, not personal initiative."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also said that they do not want Americans to have strong families or a strong church or even a strong community. "The government is your family, your religion, and the only community that really matters and your role is to obey."

"The war on work is ultimately a war on America itself," she said. "It is through hard work that America has always shown her true colors and it's time to fly them again, boldly and unapologetically."