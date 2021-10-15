'America’s Newsroom' with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino outdraws ABC, NBC

"America’s Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino averaged 1.7 million viewers from September through the first two weeks of October, topping ABC and NBC in the process.

Over the same time period, ABC’s "GMA3: What You Need To Know" averaged 1.6 million viewers and NBC’s "Today With Hoda & Jenna" averaged 1.5 million. Hemmer and Perino have now outdrawn NBC and ABC for eight straight weeks as Americans flock to Fox News for information and analysis.

While Hemmer and Perino topped broadcast networks, their program has also dominated CNN and MSNBC among both total viewers and the key news demographic of adults age 25-54.

Since the start of September, "America’s Newsroom" has outdrawn CNN’s timeslot completion by a staggering 174% and topped MSNBC’s 9-11 a.m. ET programming by 136%. Among the advertiser-coveted demo, Hemmer and Perino have outdrawn CNN by 104% and MSNBC by a remarkable 245%.

"America’s Newsroom" beat CNN and MSNBC combined among both total viewers and the demo from Aug. 30 through Oct. 13.

"Gutfeld!" is another Fox News offering that has topped established timeslot competition.

Fox News’ foray into late-night style programming averaged 1.9 million viewers from September through the first two weeks of October, topping NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

During that timeframe, "Gutfeld!" has also averaged more viewers than HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher" and "Last Week Tonight," NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers," CBS’s "Late Late Show with James Corden," TBS’ "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show."

Like "America’s Newsroom," Greg Gutfeld’s program also crushed timeslot competition from MSNBC and CNN. During the period that "Gutfeld!" has averaged 1.9 million viewers, MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" averaged one million and CNN’s 11 p.m. ET hour of "Don Lemon Tonight" settled for only 506,000.

Fox News Channel finished the third quarter of 2021 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable among both total day and primetime viewers. It has now topped cable news for 79 straight quarters.

"America’s Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET. "Gutfeld!" airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET.