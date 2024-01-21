Americans becoming more 'spiritual' than 'religious' over time: poll

Americans are more likely to become "spiritual" than "religious" according to a new Pew Research Poll.

A survey released on Wednesday found four in ten Americans said they have become more spiritual in their lifetimes. By contrast, only about one in four Americans said they became more religious.

"Some 41% of U.S. adults say they have grown more spiritual over the course of their lifetime, compared with 24% who say they have become more religious. In contrast, 13% of U.S. adults say they have become less spiritual over time, while 33% say they have become less religious," the survey reported. "The rest say their spirituality and level of religiosity have either stayed the same or fluctuated – sometimes increasing and at other times decreasing."

When asked to describe what "spirituality" meant to them, approximately one fourth of respondents cited concepts from Christian ideology such as a belief in God or Jesus. A third described it as "beliefs in something else."

MEDIA MOCKERY OF PRAYER, 'SUBTLE SMEARS' AGAINST CHRISTIANITY MARKS COVERAGE OF NASHVILLE MASSACRE

Among the respondents, Evangelical Protestants and "Historically Black Protestants" were the most likely to say they have become more spiritual at 55% and 53% respectively. Evangelical Protestants were also the most likely to say they have become more religious over time at 47%.

Atheists were the most likely out of any group to say they have become less spiritual or religious in their lifetimes at 49% and 74% respectively. Only 9% said they became more spiritual in their lifetimes and less than 1% said they became more religious.

Among age differences, both older and younger Americans were more likely to say they became more spiritual over time. However, there was a clearer distinction for religion.

CALIFORNIA DISTRICT ORDERED TO REINSTATE CHRISTIAN TEACHERS PLACED ON LEAVE AMID GENDER POLICY LAWSUIT

"There is a clear pattern by age: Older Americans are more likely to say they have become more religious over time, while younger Americans are more likely to say they have become less religious," the survey read.

The survey was conducted between July 31 and August 6. It did not distinguish between race or gender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP