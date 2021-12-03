American citizen pleads for help as Afghan family remains stuck in UAE: ‘I’m losing my job, car’

An American citizen is fighting for him and his family to be able to return home to the United States after leaving Afghanistan, telling Fox News' Dana Perino Friday about the ordeal.

Bilal Ahmad and his family remained stuck overseas for several months since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and have been living in a humanitarian village in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmad was given the approval to return home to America, however his wife and son are waiting on paperwork.

"I'm still here, and I keep going to the State Department and keep asking for help from them…my wife and my child’s cases [have] been approved. They already did their background check, which I applied for them in 2017," Ahmad told "America’s Newsroom," Friday.

"[They] keep giving me excuses [like]…’ Hold on.’ Sometimes they're telling me that ‘we don't have enough people to get them in a flight…’ every time when I go to the State Department, they keep giving me a different excuse," he added.

Ahmad’s wife and son went to visit family and got stuck in Afghanistan in the middle of President Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country. He risked his life and flew over to rescue his family and continued to plead for help.

Ahmad lives in Queens, New York and works in IT. He said he could lose his job if he doesn't get back to the U.S. by December 10th. He also drives for Uber as a side job and is at risk of losing his car and apartment.

Ahmad, who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military, continued to share his message to the State Department.

"I would like to call all of them to help me out from the humanitarian city, as soon as they can, because I'm losing my job. If I [don’t] make it on December 10… I'm going to lose my car," Ahmad concluded. "I'm going to also lose my apartment, so I'm going to call on everybody who is listening to me right now. Please help me out and get me out of here with my family."