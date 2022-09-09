America First Policy Institute launches toolkit to help parents understand, 'fight' Biden's Title IX changes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The America First Policy Institute on Friday released a toolkit to help parents combat the Biden administration’s proposed changes to Title IX.

The Title IX Toolkit explains to parents the proposed changes to Title IX which would expand the rule's protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The toolkits also help parents submit an official comment on the regulation in order for the Biden administration to hear objections before the rule becomes finalized.

"The Biden Administration’s proposed Title IX changes are an attack on the soul of this Nation. If enacted, they would strip away parental rights, due process, fairness in women’s sports, and so much more," said Jack Brewer, vice chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for 1776 in a statement. "But this is bigger than just policy. This is a blatant attempt to spiritually contaminate all children and college students with a radical gender ideology. I ask all parents — mothers and fathers — to step up and voice your concern over these egregious changes."

Title IX, which was passed into law in 1972, prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. It stated that "no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

The Biden administration said it will release additional regulations on transgender students' participation in sports, a move that is likely to meet pushback from Republicans.

"These proposed changes threaten to harm students and families by diminishing parental rights, undermining female athletics, making schools unsafe for women, and deepening the campus free speech crisis," The America First Policy Institute said in a press release.

The proposed changes drew harsh criticism from opponents who believe they would harm women’s rights.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., sharply criticized Biden’s proposed Title IX rules in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, calling the interpretation "misguided" and causing "irreparable harm to women."

So far, there have been over 160,000 comments both supporting and opposing the rule and the comment period ends on September 12th.

Fox News' Kelsey Koberg contributed to this report.