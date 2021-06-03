Former Detroit police chief slams Amazon for ‘Blue Lives Murder’ apparel: 'It's hypocrisy and it's wrong'

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig fired back at Amazon, Thursday, for allowing the sale of "Blue Lives Murder" apparel on their platform despite a policy of prohibiting "offensive" merchandise.

"It's hypocrisy and it's wrong," Craig said on "America Reports." "Selling something like ‘Blue Lives Murder’ does nothing but promote the anti-police rhetoric… Police officers are being attacked aggressively at an alarming rate, and it's this kind of rhetoric that helps fuel it."

In a recent letter, the Detectives’ Endowment Association demanded Amazon stop selling the "disgusting" items, the New York Post reported, noting that the merchandise is now appearing on Amazon nearly one year after similar anti-police items first appeared on the website.

Amazon’s Marketplace Policy states that it does not allow products from third-party sellers that "promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views," adding the company "reserves the right to determine the appropriateness of listings on its site."

As of Thursday, apparel including a blue t-shirt for around $40 and face masks for $12.99 featuring the slogan "Blue Lives Murder" were available for sale.

"This is just so over the top," Craig responded. "We need to stand up and denounce this… it continues to promote a culture of disrespect."

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said on Monday, "We strive to provide our customers with the widest possible selection, and we do not endorse the content of any particular book, video, or product… We understand that some customers may find some products objectionable, and we provide customers with a variety of ways to engage and express their views, including through product reviews."

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.