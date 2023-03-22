Alvin Bragg's potential indictment of Donald Trump slammed for partisanship: 'Looks like Christmas for morons'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld explains why Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's potential indictment of former President Donald Trump "should be pretty chilling to everybody" Wednesday on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: This reminds me of the nor'easters that never come. You know, you board up the windows, you buy a case of Poland Spring, and then it doesn't show up. I mean, here's a possibility: Did Trump just prank these morons? Because this really looks like Christmas for morons. You know, he's the guy who kicked this off, right? The press fell in line. They lapped it up. They had one collective orgasm. They...you could even tell Joe Scarborough, the morning Beavis, he even could tell how stupid he sounded. And I like this case because it did separate the idiots from the intellects. It's not down party lines at all. It's like on the right and the left, the people with working brains unclouded by ego or ratings saw it for what it is.

PROGRESSIVE DA ALVIN BRAGG'S CASE AGAINST TRUMP HINGES ON WITNESSES WITH ‘CREDIBILITY PROBLEMS’: ANDY MCCARTHY

And they're going, come on, this is like A) the case is flimsier than a $5 umbrella. You do this, you're going to break new ground. You got crime out of control in New York. There's something else going on here. So all the smart people knew what was going on. But the other people like Scarborough and Sunny Hostin and Adam Schiff, you can't really blame them because they are, by science's definition, idiots. But I think you have to question Bragg's underlying... What's his mission?

You know, when you cut prosecutions by 25%, while murders rise 51% and shootings rise 100%, but he chooses to upgrade a misdemeanor to a felony for the president while downgrading felonies to misdemeanors for violent criminals. I mean, this dude gets fan mail from Rikers. He's got more blood on his hands than the Wuhan market. So I think that he's deliberately trying to turn the system inside out. You know, he's reinventing it as a prosecution arm for the hard left, which it should be pretty chilling to everybody because no one is safe if he could do this.

