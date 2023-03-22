Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Alvin Bragg's potential indictment of Donald Trump slammed for partisanship: 'Looks like Christmas for morons'

Bragg has a history of downgrading felonies to misdemeanors for violent criminals

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld: Did Trump just prank these morons? Video

Greg Gutfeld: Did Trump just prank these morons?

‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss the liberal media’s reaction to a possible Trump indictment and GOP calls to bring Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before Congress. 

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld explains why Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's potential indictment of former President Donald Trump "should be pretty chilling to everybody" Wednesday on "The Five." 

GREG GUTFELD: This reminds me of the nor'easters that never come. You know, you board up the windows, you buy a case of Poland Spring, and then it doesn't show up. I mean, here's a possibility: Did Trump just prank these morons? Because this really looks like Christmas for morons. You know, he's the guy who kicked this off, right? The press fell in line. They lapped it up. They had one collective orgasm. They...you could even tell Joe Scarborough, the morning Beavis, he even could tell how stupid he sounded. And I like this case because it did separate the idiots from the intellects. It's not down party lines at all. It's like on the right and the left, the people with working brains unclouded by ego or ratings saw it for what it is. 

PROGRESSIVE DA ALVIN BRAGG'S CASE AGAINST TRUMP HINGES ON WITNESSES WITH ‘CREDIBILITY PROBLEMS’: ANDY MCCARTHY

And they're going, come on, this is like A) the case is flimsier than a $5 umbrella. You do this, you're going to break new ground. You got crime out of control in New York. There's something else going on here. So all the smart people knew what was going on. But the other people like Scarborough and Sunny Hostin and Adam Schiff, you can't really blame them because they are, by science's definition, idiots. But I think you have to question Bragg's underlying... What's his mission? 

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)  Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives to the courtroom during the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)  Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives to the courtroom during the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Getty Images )

You know, when you cut prosecutions by 25%, while murders rise 51% and shootings rise 100%, but he chooses to upgrade a misdemeanor to a felony for the president while downgrading felonies to misdemeanors for violent criminals. I mean, this dude gets fan mail from Rikers. He's got more blood on his hands than the Wuhan market. So I think that he's deliberately trying to turn the system inside out. You know, he's reinventing it as a prosecution arm for the hard left, which it should be pretty chilling to everybody because no one is safe if he could do this. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP