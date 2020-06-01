Alveda King tells George Floyd protesters to 'march,' 'pray,' 'make your concerns known,' and 'vote'

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday that the riots and violence that have devolved from peaceful protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd is "disrespectful" to his family and tainting the message of legitimate protest.

"They are grieving. They miss their loved one," King said of Floyd's family. "This was a man who was helping to build and strengthen the community. And yet, these rioters and looters..." she trailed off.

Shortly before King joined Hemmer, Floyd's brother Terrence made an emphatic call for an end to the violence and decried looters and rioters who he said are undermining the family's search for justice.

Echoing Terrence Floyd, King said protesters should make their "concerns known" peacefully and lawfully.

"You march, you pray, you make your concerns known, and then you follow that and vote in a moral way that is not going to kill anybody or hurt anybody," she said.

"You hope you elect people that will value that life in the sanctity of life and breath ... but his brother in the family is still saying, 'don't riot,'" she added. "Why would you burn down your house when you are supposed to be protesting the death of a man?"

Quoting her uncle, King said, "We may have come over on different ships, but we are in the same boat now."

"He said we will live together as brothers and sisters," she added. "He did not say separate races. He said, brothers and sisters!"

"Skin color does not define us," King concluded. "We’re not color blind, we can see skin color, we can see very clearly, [but] that is supposed to help us appreciate each other, not oppress each other."