Alex Berenson claims there is 'very, very little evidence' that 'universal masking' slows coronavirus spread

Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "The Story" Thursday that he believes "there is very, very little evidence that masks work to slow the community transition" of coronavirus "or any respiratory virus."

"Until this year, if you look at the recommendations that the CDC and other places made about pandemics, they do not encourage the wearing of masks," he told host Trace Gallagher. "I don't know what has changed in the science -- I'm talking about [wearing masks] outside, I'm talking about community wearing by well people, universal masking. I don't know what has changed."

On Wednesday, Berenson -- the author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns" -- tweeted that "nothing that's happened in the last three months" supports prolonged lockdowns, mandatory mask orders, or schools closing to in-person instruction in the fall.

Part of the problem with the U.S. response to the pandemic, Berenson said, is contradictory guidance. He cited the decision by officials in some states to close beaches over the July 4 holiday weekend.

"For three months, I've been screaming that outdoor transmission is not a risk here," Berenson said. "We know that, and that's one reason why encouraging people to wear masks outdoors, much less making them, is so silly.

"If we were smart about what we told people, then the few recommendations that really should be made and paid attention to, I think people would pay more attention to."

Turning to the debate over whether to reopen schools for in-person instruction this fall, Berenson emphasized, "There is just no evidence that children are at serious risk from this, and for us to deny that, to even consider denying them another year of education, is beyond a bad idea.