Alex Berenson tells Tucker Carlson marijuana legalization has been ‘very savvy and coordinated campaign’

The American fixation with going green, in terms of marijuana, is a bigger-picture campaign to push broad drug use and legalizaton, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson explained to Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

"This has been a very, very savvy and coordinated campaign," he said. "Not just about cannabis but really about all illegal drugs, that’s been going on for 25 years now that has won. It has won on cannabis and they are pushing psychedelics."

Berenson elaborated by saying he does not know if there will be a push for more liberalized use of drugs like heroin or cocaine since they are "obviously dangerous," but cannabis is "clearly the camel’s nose in the tent."

The journalist added that marijuana clearly is not as addictive as harder drugs but it is proven to be more addictive than alcohol, according to studies.

"People who drink all day… we call them alcoholics, they don’t usually talk about it. But people will happily tell you that they smoke all day," he said. "They wake and bake. And, again, because the impairment is, sort of, more subtle, people will do it for long periods of time."

