Alex Berenson to some Arizona teachers hesitant to reopen schools: 'Do your job. Or find another.'

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson on Wednesday criticized Arizona teachers who are hesitant to reopen schools in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, telling them: “Do your job. Or find another.”

Berenson made the comment in a tweet showing the results of a survey that asked students, parents, teachers, and administrators whether the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) in Arizona should reopen schools in the fall.

The results, which a parent provided to Berenson, showed that more than half of students, parents, and administrators answered “Strongly Agree/Agree” to a “Full Time Return Overall,” while less than half, or 42 percent, of teachers were in favor.

For teachers who answered whether middle schools should reopen, only 28 percent answered, “Strongly Agree/Agree,” while more than half of student, parent, and administrator respondents said they were in favor.

“From Scottsdale, Arizona: students and parents favor fully reopening schools by about 2-1, but teachers oppose it overall,” Berenson tweeted. “Remind me, do we have schools to educate kids or as a full-employment for teachers? Do your job. Or find another.”

The parent who provided Berenson the survey said the survey was issued earlier this month and closed on June 20th. She said SUSD will announce its decision next Tuesday.

The results of the survey follow an executive order by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday that all schools must delay the start of in-person classes for the school year that begins July 1 until August 17, Phoenix’s Fox 10 reported.

Schools are also allowed to begin the school year before August 17 through online classrooms, according to the station.