Alan Dershowitz: ‘Without a doubt’ Derek Chauvin verdict should be vacated

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "Hannity" Tuesday to react to a juror on the Derek Chauvin murder trial allegedly attending a George Floyd rally wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt.

DERSHOWITZ: This was not a juror. This was an advocate. If it had not been an anonymous jury it probably would have been disclosed that a juror who had a point of view before he heard a single bit of evidence. When you combine that with the threats of the jurors. Why do you think this juror came out now and publicized himself? Because he voted to convict. If he dared to vote to acquit he would never have disclosed himself because he knows he would be attacked. That is not the way the jury system should operate in America.

...

TERRELL: I agree with the professor. I think the key here is this. The defendant has definitely earned the right to have an evidentiary hearing to see if the jury questionnaire, if he did lie, I think it guarantees a reversal. More importantly, Maxine Waters, Ben Crump, Al Sharpton, people who are trying to influence a jury pool, this just might be one of several other jurors whom may have been influenced by the activities outside the courtroom.

...

DERSHOWITZ: They are going to have to go through it again because we have the trial of the other three other co-defendants. We are going to see many of these trials with threats to jurors. That is why we have sequestered jurors in all of these cases. That is why the Supreme Court should take this case and lay down an unqualified rule. Sequestered jurors so that Maxine Waters doesn't get into the jury room even though she has not selected as a juror. She was in the jury room telling those juries that if they vote to acquit, there is going to be hell to pay.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW