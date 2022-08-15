Alan Dershowitz on 'Kilmeade Show': 'Whataboutism' is justified until questions about Trump raid are answered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney and author Alan Dershowitz said Monday on ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’ that Americans are right to have questions about a potential double standard from the Justice Department after the raid of Mar-a-Lago.

TRUMP 'WILL DO WHATEVER' HE CAN TO 'HELP THE COUNTRY' AFTER FBI RAID: 'TEMPERATURE HAS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN'

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: My whole book, The Price of Principle, is about how we have to put principle over partisanship. And one principle that we have in the law is equal protection. Even Attorney General Garland talked about even-handedness and then didn't explain why a search warrant was necessary for Mar-a-Lago when it wasn't necessary for Hillary Clinton's house. Yeah, they did search emails that were found on Anthony Weiner's server, but no criminal investigation, no criminal investigation of Sandy Berger. Both of those Democrats are friends of mine. I like them. I'm glad they weren't prosecuted. But the same standard has to apply to Donald Trump unless they can prove that Donald Trump had greater intent than Sandy Berger, who stuffed the classified material into his sock or, you know, a greater degree of negligence than Hillary Clinton. You can't have one standard for Democrats and another standard for Republicans. So the argument of whataboutism: it's a damn good argument. Whatabout-ism, you're allowed to ask that question and unless and until the question is answered, we can't be assured that we have even-handed protection of the law.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: