Alabama considers banning teacher-led discussion of gender identity in public schools: ‘Not age appropriate’

Alabama may soon ban teacher-led discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as the display of pride flags in the state's public schools, if legislation currently under consideration is passed.

The current law in Alabama prohibits discussions that are deemed "not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" from kindergarten through the fifth grade, but would expand restrictions to all K-12 grades, dropping the "developmentally appropriate" language.

In addition, an amendment was added that would prohibit school employees from displaying flags or other symbols representing a sexual or gender identity on public school property.

After passing in the Alabama House Education Policy Committee, the bill will now advance to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Mack Butler, claimed the legislation is needed to prevent students from being "indoctrinated," the Associated Press reported.

"Hopefully, this will send the message that it’s inappropriate for the instructors, the teachers, to teach sexual orientation and gender identity," he said.

However, lawmakers were also critical of the bill. Rep. Barbara Drummond, a Democrat from Mobile, reportedly said the legislation is going "to run people away rather than bring people to Alabama," while House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said the measure is "almost like bullying."

Similar laws have been dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by progressives and critics in the media.

The "Don't Say Gay" phrasing was originally used to characterize Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, which prohibits any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly called out the "mischaracterization" of the bill by many in the mainstream media.