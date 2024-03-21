Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Alabama considers banning teacher-led discussion of gender identity in public schools: ‘Not age appropriate’

The bill will now head to the full Alabama House of Representatives for consideration

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Co-sponsors of House Bill 616, dubbed Ohio's "Don't Say Gay" bill, speak to Fox News Video

WATCH: Co-sponsors of House Bill 616, dubbed Ohio's "Don't Say Gay" bill, speak to Fox News

Co-sponsors of Ohio legislation speak to Fox News about critics misleading Americans by labeling their bill as Ohio's "Don't Say Gay" bill 

Alabama may soon ban teacher-led discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as the display of pride flags in the state's public schools, if legislation currently under consideration is passed.

The current law in Alabama prohibits discussions that are deemed "not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" from kindergarten through the fifth grade, but would expand restrictions to all K-12 grades, dropping the "developmentally appropriate" language. 

In addition, an amendment was added that would prohibit school employees from displaying flags or other symbols representing a sexual or gender identity on public school property. 

DEMOCRATS CLAIM FLORIDA IS PUSHING ‘DON’T SAY GAY' BILL. HERE'S WHAT THE LEGISLATION ACTUALLY SAYS

After passing in the Alabama House Education Policy Committee, the bill will now advance to the full Alabama House of Representatives. 

  • Protestor holds pro-trans care sign during Kentucky protest
    Image 1 of 3

    A person with a sign attends a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023 at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

  • Protestor holds pro-trans care sign during Kentucky protest
    Image 2 of 3

    A person holding a sign shouts during a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023 at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.  (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

  • LGBTQ protest
    Image 3 of 3

    Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Mack Butler, claimed the legislation is needed to prevent students from being "indoctrinated," the Associated Press reported

"Hopefully, this will send the message that it’s inappropriate for the instructors, the teachers, to teach sexual orientation and gender identity," he said. 

JOURNALIST ADMITS FALSE ‘DON’T SAY GAY BILL' LABEL IS JUST GREAT ‘BRANDING,’ GETS SAVAGED ON TWITTER

However, lawmakers were also critical of the bill. Rep. Barbara Drummond, a Democrat from Mobile, reportedly said the legislation is going "to run people away rather than bring people to Alabama," while House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said the measure is "almost like bullying."

Similar laws have been dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by progressives and critics in the media.

The "Don't Say Gay" phrasing was originally used to characterize Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, which prohibits any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly called out the "mischaracterization" of the bill by many in the mainstream media. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 