Rep. Al Green welcomes Pelosi on board impeachment push, says he was 'lonely voice for a long time'

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., expressed his gratitude towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who announced on Tuesday that there would be a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump's conduct with Ukraine.

Invoking the "darkest days of the American Revolution," Pelosi called on lawmakers to honor their constitutional oath to protect the country "from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella.

"The president must be held accountable," she continued. "No one is above the law."

Green, who was one of the first Democratic lawmakers to push impeachment, was asked if he was "glad" that Pelosi was now "on board."

"I welcome anyone on board when you are lonely voice for a long time," Green told reporters.

The Texas congressman warned Democrats on Monday that the public would "turn" on them if they didn't pursue impeachment.

"If we don’t do this rather quickly, the public is going to turn on us," Green told the crowd at a pro-impeachment rally. "And we are going to find that those who went to the polls and gave us this great majority are going to be very disappointed. They are not going to side with us when we did not side with them."