Al Gore rips Trump for lacking urgency on climate change: He's the 'face of global climate denial'

Former Vice President Al Gore blasted President Trump for not taking climate change seriously, calling him the "face of global climate denial."

Appearing outside the United Nations, CNN climate correspondent Bill Weir asked the prominent climate change advocate about the "lack of American leadership."

"Well, I think, to focus on the good news side of it, that Donald Trump being the face of global climate denial actually is motivating the kind of uprising and enthusiasm we saw last Friday with the millions of young people marching."

TRUMP MOCKS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO AS 'FREDO,' SLAMS NETWORK AFTER UN BILATERAL MEETING

Gore was referring to the worldwide protests that took place week to bring awareness to climate change.

"I'm optimistic," the former 2000 presidential candidate continued. "We're behind at the beginning of the second half, but we've got the tools we need to address this crisis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weir later praised Gore, referring to him as the "climate Paul Revere," but lamented that "very little has been done" despite the "fanfare" surrounding the issue.