AG Barr chuckles after Wolf Blitzer insists CNN is 'fair and balanced' during interview

Attorney General William Barr did not appear to take Wolf Blitzer's claim seriously when he called CNN "fair and balanced."

At the end of a lengthy, contentious interview, the anchor asked of Barr would serve in President Trump's second term if he wins reelection, a question Barr thought was "presumptuous" for him to answer.

"Are you enjoying what you're doing?" Blitzer asked.

"I wouldn't use the word 'enjoy,' but it's satisfying," Barr grinned.

Blitzer then asked Barr if he "enjoyed it more the first time around" as attorney general under George H.W. Bush, but Barr suggested there is nuance when comparting both administrations.

"Well, the political climate and the media was a lot different," Barr said.

"And you had a different president, George H.W. Bush," Blitzer jumped in.

"Yeah, but the media should be fair and balanced no matter who the president is, doesn't give the media license to lie the way a lot of the media is," Barr continued.

"I can speak for us, we are fair and balanced," Blitzer defended his network.

"Okay," the attorney general reacted with a chuckle.

Earlier in the interview, Barr and Blitzer had a combative exchange on the subject of fears of mail-in voter fraud the CNN anchor suggested was being fueled by the president.

"Wolf, this is, you know, sort of cheap talk to get around the problem," Barr said, "which is a bipartisan chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker sent back in 2009 that said mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion."

Blitzer attempted to interject but was quickly shut down by the Trump appointee.

"Let me talk," Barr scolded the CNN anchor. "Since that time, there have been- in the newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion. The only time the narrative changed is after this administration came in."

Despite Barr's comments, a member of the Federal Election Commission, along with other voting experts, have said that voting by mail is safe and secure.