After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin

Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FBI SEIZED CLASSIFIED RECORDS FROM MAR-A-LAGO DURING SEARCH OF TRUMP RESIDENCE

Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump by name. However, she tweeted, "Racking my brain here…which world leader would find Kompromat on Macron valuable?" Kompromat is a Russian term describing compromising material used against someone for political purposes.

The answer to Palmieri's rhetorical, tweeted question is Putin. She asked her question in response to another tweet of hers that read, "Imagining the call some poor person in [the] Biden Administration is having to make to Macron right now. So….. ".

French President Emmanuel Macron is a "threat" to Putin, she explained. Palmieri alleged that the FBI's raid discovered that Trump was harboring compromising material on Macron, doing so in yet another instance of his ongoing collusion with Russia and the Kremlin.

The Biden administration, she implied, was possibly calling Macron to warn him of and protect him from the Trump-enabled dirt Putin might use to sabotage a longstanding American ally in France.

DOUGLAS MURRAY ON BIDEN-MACRON OIL CHAT: 'THIS IS NOT A DIALOGUE BETWEEN TWO EQUAL WORLD LEADERS'

Palmieri originally tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal report that an FBI search at Mar-a-Lago found 11 sets of classified information, handwritten notes and photo binders.

Tensions and interest continue to simmer around the FBI's raid of Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, with news breaking that Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the search. Friday, news broke that a federal judge unsealed the search warrant.

The raid saw federal agents confiscate classified materials, confidential and top-secret documents, a handwritten note, photos and "info re: President of France."