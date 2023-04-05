After ditching OnlyFans and finding Jesus, Blac Chyna celebrates her doctorate degree from a Bible college

Blac Chyna recently showed off the doctorate degree she earned from a Bible college this year.

The academic achievement comes less than a year after the model, influencer and former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian was baptized as a Christian and committed to a massive conversion for Jesus Christ. The change prompted her to quit the adult site OnlyFans and have her "demonic" tattoos removed.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, shared an image of her doctorate degree to Instagram on Monday. In the caption accompanying the image, White wrote, "On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White."

In the photo, White positioned her degree in front a black-and-white photo of her two children, her son King Cairo, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga; and her daughter Dream, who she shares with Kardashian.

The post received over 400,000 likes on the platform, along with a multitude of supportive and congratulatory comments from her followers.

The proud mother and scholar’s latest achievement follows a year of stunning life changes she made after being Baptized last May and deciding to live her life for Christ.

An Instagram post from last week captured the moment of her baptism from nearly a year ago. The image feature White being submerged in water by a pastor. She captioned the photo, writing, "I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good."

One of the influencer’s first major steps on her journey to a holy life was ditching her account on OnlyFans, a subscription social platform primarily used by sex workers, often to share pornographic material of themselves.

In addition to tossing that platform, she took the dramatic step of reversing her plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures. She underwent breast reduction and had the silicone injections in her backside removed as well.

White also had the fillers in her face dissolved.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," White spoke about her conversion and lifestyle 180, claiming that the Holy Spirit inspired her to make the dramatic change. She said, "Honestly, for me, I was like, this is too much. It's time for a change. This is not really who I am. Something just came over me like, the Holy Spirit came over me. And I was like, You know what? I need to figure out about what's my purpose in life? Like, why am I here?"

White added that she believed her OnlyFans career was "going to be a dead end." She added, "Any time something is like fast money, it never ends well.You never want to chase the money. You always want to attract money."

White noted she always believed doing OnlyFans "wasn’t right" but claimed that her Baptism really spurred her into abandoning it. She said, "And honestly, when I got baptized, I knew that God told me, you do not need to be doing this. This is not why I put you here to degrade yourself. Because our bodies [are] a temple."