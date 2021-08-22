Afghanistan VP tells Lara Logan al Qaeda and the Taliban are like Coke and Pepsi

Fox Nation host Lara Logan pressed the Taliban’s chief spokesperson on his refusal to denounce al Qaeda in an episode of Fox Nation’s "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" that aired in a Fox News special on Sunday.

Logan also spoke with Amrullah Saleh, the Vice President of Afghanistan, who said the differences between ISIS, al Qaeda, and the Taliban were minuscule, and the organization is not to be trusted.

"Ideologically, the difference between ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban is the difference between the taste of Coke and Pepsi," he said. "If you remove the labels, can you say which one is Coke and which one is Pepsi?" he asked.

Logan asked Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban, about the organization’s refusal to condemn al Qaeda.

"If you have read the Doha Agreement in that we have clearly said we will not allow anyone whether an individual or an entity, any group to use the site of Afghanistan against the United States, its allies in any other country of the world."

Logan pressed Shaheen, but the Taliban spokesperson refused to explicitly condemn the terrorist organization.

Logan also told "America Reports" Monday that the idea that the Taliban is not ideologically linked to or working with al Qaeda is "the most ridiculous lie of this entire war."

Saleh noted the Taliban "believe that they can conquer," and "believe that their Jihadist literature will prevail."

Husain Haqqani, the former Ambassador of Pakistan, told Logan that the Taliban is a "totalitarian movement, with a very narrow vision for how they want society and, that is who they are."

Haqqani added the Taliban does not represent the majority of the Afghan public, but rather wants "an Islamic system." He questioned what an Islamic system of government was, and noted that in Afghanistan, the Taliban would define what that looked like.

