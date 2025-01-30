Adam Schiff was an 'embarrassment' during Kash Patel hearing, ex-lawmaker says: 'Clearly has an ax to grind'

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, was the latest of the commander-in-chief's administrative picks to face lawmakers in a confirmation hearing Thursday, clashing with several Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff of California.

One former lawmaker weighed in on the exchange, labeling Schiff an "embarrassment" while stating that the California senator had an "ax to grind" with Patel.

"The American people lost him in the United States House of Representatives. That was a gain for the House of Representatives. But I think the Democratic senators are now realizing that the circus has come to them," former Congressman Devin Nunes said on "The Will Cain Show" Thursday.

"I thought Adam Schiff was an embarrassment like he normally is. He clearly has an ax to grind with Kash Patel, because it was Kash on our team that made a mockery of this guy year after year after year for lying to the American people."

Schiff sparred with Patel during his confirmation hearing on Thursday, particularly over a recording of a song released by Jan. 6 Capitol riot inmates.

"So you're being considered for director of the FBI. And here you did no diligence to find out whether people you were associating with now, the President of the United States in song, were convicted of attacking police officers. Is that who we want running the FBI? I want you to turn around. There are Capitol police officers behind you. They're guarding us. Take a look at them right now. Turn around," Schiff said during the hearing.

"I'm looking at you. You're talking to me," Patel responded.

"Look at them. I want you to look at them if you can. If you have the courage to look them in the eye, Mr. Patel, and tell them you're proud of what you did. Tell them you're proud that you raised money off of people that assaulted their colleagues, that pepper sprayed them, that beat them with polls. Tell them you're proud of what you did, Mr. Patel. They're right there. They're guarding you today. Tell them how proud you are," Schiff followed up.

"That's an abject lie and you know it. I've never, never, ever accepted violence against law enforcement," Patel responded.

Nunes called out Schiff's "audacity" in trying to "tarnish" Patel's reputation.

The Schiff-Patel exchange was one of a number of fiery exchanges during the hearing. Democrats quizzed Patel about his record, including statements he had made in his book, "Government Gangsters."

Patel slammed what he described as "grotesque" attacks against him.

Devin Nunes believes Democrats' attacks on Patel, specifically those led by Schiff, will backfire.

"It won't take long before the United States Senate, the Democrat senators included, you could see it there today, that they're going to get sick of Adam Schiff, and they're going to be sad that he entered the U.S. Senate," he concluded.

