Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other California Democrats want to save the struggling Los Angeles Times because "preserving democracy is contingent upon a free and robust press."

In a letter to the paper's ownership and union, the Democratic lawmakers said they were writing as members of Congress who represent constituents who rely on the "invaluable reporting" provided by the Los Angeles Times. The letter came after over 300 members of the Los Angeles Times Guild staged a one-day walkout last week following an announcement that the paper planned to lay off many of its journalists.

"We are concerned about reports of potential layoffs facing the LA Times newsroom and the impact this will have on all Angelenos, the availability of essential news and the strength of our democracy at large. The LA Times is an irreplaceable source for our constituents, and we commend the dedication of the journalists that have made the outlet a linchpin of information and expert opinion for our community," they wrote.

LA TIMES SUSPENDS REPORTERS WHO SIGNED LETTER RIPPING ISRAEL FROM COVERING WAR: REPORT

Reps. Pete Aguilar, Brad Sherman, Jimmy Gomez, Judy Chu, Tony Cardenas, Ted Lieu, Nanette Barragan, Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Robert Garcia, along with Schiff, signed the letter.

"With reports of layoffs affecting 20% or more of the LA Times newsroom, we urge all parties to reach a consensus to avoid a drastic measure that would harm the outlet’s ability to report on important news in our city and nationwide. We understand the need to balance the long-term financial stability of the paper with the need to support fair and adequate compensation for journalists," they continued.

"We understand that the Washington Post had some recent success cutting costs by offering voluntary buyouts in place of layoffs. In light of this, one possible path forward would be to consider a similar approach of voluntary buyouts for the LA Times," the letter added.

The Times’ own entertainment reporter recently wrote that the planned cuts are designed to "offset steep financial losses that owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and his family have absorbed since acquiring the paper nearly six years ago."

Last week’s one-day strike was the Times’ first "union-organized work stoppage in the paper’s 142-year history," according to entertainment reporter Meg James, who also noted that anxiety is "widespread" in the newsroom.

"The proposed layoffs will mark the third round of cuts since June, when more than 70 positions, or about 13% of the newsroom, were trimmed," James wrote.

ADAM SCHIFF ENDORSED FOR SENATE AS 'TEAM PLAYER' BY LA TIMES: 'PRACTICED IN THE ART OF COMPROMISE'

The liberal lawmakers said they also understand that Guild members "have expressed the importance of seniority protections to facilitating diversity" and want more transparency about the ultimate goals of management.

"We urge the LA Times and Guild to work together to include their employees/members in the discussion of potential buyouts, empowering them to propose voluntary cost-cutting measures in a collaborative and thoughtful manner. This approach could allow the staff to evaluate their own needs and strengths, fostering a sense of agency and responsibility among the team, and leveraging their expertise on what skills and positions make the LA Times operate effectively on a daily basis," Schiff and the other Democrats wrote.

"Additionally, we urge all parties to reach an agreement that respects the rights of employees to collectively organize and bargain, and allows for a collaborative approach to ensure the future success and stability of the newspaper," they continued. "As we approach upcoming elections, the role of news outlets in providing accurate and unbiased information becomes even more vital. Our community relies on the newspaper to stay informed."

SCHIFF MOCKED FOR SAYING GOP PUSHING BIDEN IMPEACHMENT WITHOUT EVIDENCE: 'POT/KETTLE'

The Democratic lawmakers then declared, "Preserving democracy is contingent upon a free and robust press, and the LA Times has been instrumental in upholding this democratic principle."

"We urge you to consider alternative solutions that would allow the LA Times to navigate its financial challenges without compromising the integrity of the newsroom," they wrote to conclude the letter. "We implore all parties to find a solution that ensures the sustainability of the LA Times while preserving the invaluable role it plays in our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff was recently endorsed by the Times for U.S. Senate and the paper praised him for becoming a national name during the Russiagate saga as a "team player."