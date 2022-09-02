Expand / Collapse search
Adam Laxalt calls out sanctuary city mayors' complaints over busing migrants

The GOP candidate says Lightfoot should call out Biden for his 'open border'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
GOP Senate candidate blasts Biden's 'open border'

Adam Laxalt, U.S. Senate candidate from Nevada says Democrats 'deflect from their terrible policies' on 'Hannity.'

Republican Senate candidate for Nevada Adam Laxalt condemned Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for complaining about migrants being bused to her city on Friday's "Hannity."

ADAM LAXALT: Look, how about she call out President Biden and while we're at it, how about Sen. Masto call out President Biden for this open border. This is what's causing massive misery in this country. Record spikes in fentanyl. You know, I'm in a rural town of Elko, Nevada, right now, and they're being overrun with fentanyl overdoses. These are our children and law enforcement, our good sheriff here. 

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR ‘IMMORAL’ OPEN-BORDER POLICY AFTER HUMAN TRAFFICKER DESCRIBES WHAT HAPPENS TO CHILDREN

He can't handle this stuff without support from the federal government. And for these mayors to complain that it's finally hitting their cities when states like mine and communities like Elko, Nevada, I've been dealing for many years is absolute preposterous and outrageous. 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.