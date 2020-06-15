Adam Carolla: 'Cancel culture' won't solve any real problems

Author and podcast host Adam Carolla on Monday blasted "cancel culture," arguing that it does not solve anything in the country.

“When does pulling down statues and canceling things cure anything?” the comedian asked on “Fox & Friends.”

Carolla noted the protests in recent years over the Washington Redskins' name.

“You want to know why it ended? Do you want to know why the controversy went away?" he asked. "Because they polled Native Americans, and they said, 'Do you care about this?’ And they said, ‘No, we have far bigger problems than this.'"

In a recent example of cancel culture, HBO Max has removed the classic 1939 film “Gone With the Wind" from its library of movies, reportedly until it is supplemented by commentary on its depiction of African-Americans.

The shows "Cops" and "Live P.D." have been taken off the air. The fate of the children's show "Paw Patrol" is yet to be determined, but critics have said it gives children a false impression about police officers.

A critic-at-large at The New York Times focused on the children's show's writing, "As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice."

Carolla said cancel culture is diverting attention away from immediate, serious problems.

“The thing that worries me, there are problems. There are problems to address," he said. "Tearing down a statue, changing the of a school, military base, or boulevard never fixes anything. Never helps.”

