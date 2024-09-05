Actress Selma Blair condemns anti-Israel protesters 'praising' Hamas terrorists: 'Something very wrong'

Actress Selma Blair declared her support for Israel and condemned the anti-Israel protesters she said are praising "terrorists."

The "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde" actress posted an Instagram Story Tuesday where she called out people, particularly in California, who appeared to show more support for "jihadists" in Gaza than Israel.

"About a year ago, after October 7, there was a chance for the world to see what terrorists are capable of, and so much of the world, especially where I live in California, doesn’t seem to see this tragedy and the truth of what is happening," Blair said.

She continued, "I stand with Israel. I stand with the hostages. I stand with their families — mothers, sisters, friends — these are innocent people that have been in hell and then murdered…The jihadists, the radicals, the extreme, they’re terrorists, and they run Gaza. And that is who so many people are filling the streets with, praising. Something very wrong is happening here."

"And I stand with all the families, and I stand with all of us who care for peace and human life. I’m with you. Am Yisrael Chai. God bless America," Blair, who is Jewish, concluded.

Her video came days after the Israel Defense Ministry (IDF) confirmed the executions of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, after an operation in tunnels below Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip. The IDF believed they were killed by Hamas shortly before Israeli soldiers were about to rescue them.

Blair previously attacked anti-Israel sentiment in a now-deleted comment replying to a user profile named Abraham Hamra’s video attacking antisemitism.

"Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate," Blair wrote in February.

She later posted an apology for the comment, saying she was spreading "hate and misinformation."

"This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter. I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7th Hamas terrorists from entering the USA," Blair wrote at the time.

She added, "In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this. As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment."

Though many Hollywood actors have expressed support for Palestinians and a ceasefire, some have publicly backed Israel and criticized others for ignoring rising antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack.

