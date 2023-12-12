Actor Will Ferrell asks if it's 'time for women to run the planet,' says male leaders 'not doing so good'

Comedic actor Will Ferrell speculated during a speech at the Women in Entertainment Gala that the world would do better with exclusively female leadership. Ferrell gave opening remarks for the Women in Entertainment breakfast gala hosted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is such a wonderful event where we honor and support and continue to fight for women in all facets of the entertainment world," Ferrell said. "But you know what? Forget about the entertainment world. Isn’t it just time for women to run the planet?" the actor asked.

"I'm not just trying to placate you, I swear. But I don't know what else to do because we, men, we've been running the show since, what, 10,000 B.C.? Something like that? And we're not doing so good. So please, can you guys just take over? Can you? I think it's time. Sorry, I'm getting sidetracked."

Ferrell rose to fame for wacky humor such as playing one of two dim-witted men hitting on women in dance clubs in the 1990's Saturday Night Live skit "The Roxbury Guys" and its film adaptation of "Night at the Roxbury." In 2011, he made a skit parodying apologies to women on behalf of all men for the "Funny or Die" network, an incident that was called out by The Huffington Post at the time.

The Huffington Post reported at the time that a group called Conscious Men released a video containing their manifesto preaching a "message of acceptance and celebration," but nonetheless its "new-age-y aesthetic and goofy font choices left it ripe for parody" to the point and "none other than Will Ferrell has stepped up to the plate to do it justice."

Ferrell could be seen delivering in a melodramatic tone, "We feel deep love great respect and a growing sense of worship for the gifts of the feminine. We also feel deep sorrow about the destructive actions of the unconscious masculine in the past and present."

Men could be seen jokingly apologizing for terms like "meningitis" containing the word "men," arguing it instead could be referred to as "you-ingitis" or suggesting "hysterectomy" could be rephrased as "we-sterectomy" and arguing Ben Franklin was "most likely" a woman.