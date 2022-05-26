Expand / Collapse search
Active shooter survival instructor describes how Uvalde shooter gained entrance to school

The Ulvade, Texas school shooting left 19 children and 2 teachers dead

close
Active shooter survival instructor Michael Julian reflects on the Texas elementary school shooting on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

MICHAEL JULIAN: Well, from what I understand from somebody that was in the governor's briefing initially, they actually had gotten word, the grandmother was successful in calling. 

They knew and sat on the information and did not immediately act and shut the school down. That's how he was able to actually gain entrance to it. Then, not going in immediately. I mean, we learned after Columbine that you have got to get in.  

You don't set up a perimeter and wait for SWAT or anything. As soon as the second officer arrives, you go in as a team and you engage. So, just the waiting and not knowing, I'm guessing, I wasn't there. I'm guessing the training is not recent, not up to date and that led to a lot of these problems.  

