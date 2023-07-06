Abortionist declares that its our 'ethical duty' to share 'extraordinary stories' about abortion

The New York Times featured an op-ed from abortionist Christine Henneberg about the "ethical duty" of doctors to share stories about abortions.

The article "Why Abortion Stories Matter" focused on what Henneberg believed as a moral imperative for doctors to share ordinary experiences with abortion in order to "humanize" their work and support people in a "post-Roe world."

"Now more than ever, abortion providers must share the ordinary and extraordinary stories we witness — to humanize our work, to advocate for our patients, to move people. This is the impetus behind my writing and the work of other doctors," Henneberg wrote.

She continued, "In a post-Roe world, abortion providers see our patients’ rights to privacy and bodily autonomy violated every day. It is our ethical duty to expose that violation to the world."

The inspiration for the piece came from a case that made national headlines in July 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Indianapolis physician Dr. Caitlin Bernard described an instance of a 10-year-old girl reportedly having to travel from Ohio to Indiana to terminate a pregnancy caused by rape. The case was later picked up by abortion advocates as well as President Biden to argue in favor of looser restrictions.

By May, however, the Indiana State Medical Licensing Board voted to reprimand Bernard, stating that she had violated privacy laws by talking publicly about the operation. Bernard was also fined $3,000.

Henneberg called this action as an effort to "silence the doctors" forced to deal with "the disastrous consequences" of abortion restrictions.

"When Dr. Bernard was reprimanded by Indiana’s medical board for violating her young patient’s privacy (she discussed the case with a reporter without revealing a single traceable element of the patient’s identity), we saw proof of a new, disturbing reality of the post-Roe era: Abortion opponents don’t merely want to ban abortion. They want to silence the doctors who bear witness to the disastrous consequences of such cruel and unjust legislation," she wrote.

Henneberg added, "It’s the standard advice for any doctor who sets out to write, speak or advocate on behalf of her patients. Stories change minds. They change how people think about issues that can otherwise feel impersonal. Stories matter."

Bernard’s example drew further scrutiny as authorities sought to investigate the case in question. Ohio police later charged 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, with rape of a minor under 13 years old in the case. According to an official filing obtained by Fox News Digital, Bernard listed Fuentes as a minor.

On Wednesday, Fuentes pleaded guilty for the charges and received a life sentence in prison.