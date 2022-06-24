Abortion ruling: NC pregnancy center recounts attack from violent abortionist group Jane's Revenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Buncombe County, N.C. pregnancy center offered a warning after a militant pro-abortion group pledged unrest in response to the Supreme Court ruling in favor of Mississippi and reserving abortion regulatory abilities to state governments.

Kristi Brown, the executive director of the Mountain Area Pregnancy Center in Asheville recounted to Fox News her own run in with the radical group Jane's Revenge – which is reportedly a callback to the 1970's Illinois group Jane Collective that provided abortions while they were illegal in the U.S.

Brown said that on June 7, police called to tell her the center had been vandalized and graffitied with threatening slogans.

Jane's Revenge previously gave pro-life groups a 30-day ultimatum to cease operations or face potentially violent consequences.

"We offered an honourable [sic] way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue," the group said in a recent letter.

Brown said it is "crazy" that centers like hers that try to provide counseling and other services are being threatened and attacked.

"[W]e're just trying to give them unconditional love," she said. "We desire that [patients] choose life, but our primary goal is to educate them. When women call us needing services, they are panicked many times."

"They just need help. They're pregnant and often don't want to be. Part of them making a decision is they need to be educated on the consequences of their… choices."

In response to attacks from Jane's Revenge, congressional Republicans called on the Department of Homeland Security to classify the group as a domestic terrorist organization.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma urged DHS and the FBI to recognize the behavior "violates U.S. and state law" and that the group has admitted its intent to intimidate civilians and government officials.

"It’s past time the Biden Administration quits with the complacency and investigates these members for exactly what they are: domestic terrorists," Mullin said.

Jane's Revenge reportedly took credit for more than a dozen recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers like Brown's nationwide. Pamphlets calling for a "night of rage" following the decision cropped up in the District of Columbia.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.