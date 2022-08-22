ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms.

"It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the Senate. No first-term president has picked up Senate seats in the midterms since JFK," Karl said. "Is it going to happen this time?"

Karl was not corrected by any of the panelists on "This Week," ABC's longtime Sunday political show.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMN: MIDTERMS LOOKING ‘MUCH BETTER’ FOR DEMOCRATS BECAUSE OF TRUMP

"History says it won’t happen," USA Today Washington, D.C., bureau chief Susan Page added.

In 2018, Republicans added two seats during then-President Trump’s first term, thanks in part to a favorable map that saw far more Democrats defending seats than Republicans. The GOP flipped seats in Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota, while Democrats gained seats in Arizona and Nevada. Democrats won back the House of Representatives that year for the first time since losing control in the 2010 midterms, leaving Congress divided under Trump.

The GOP also gained two seats in 2002 during then-President George W. Bush’s first term, in addition to picking up House seats, a rare feat for an incumbent president's party. Richard Nixon's Republicans also pulled off the feat in 1970.

REPUBLICAN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGISTS DEBATE OCTOBER SUPRISES FOR 2022 MIDTERMS

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan scolded Karl for the misinformation.

"Other than DJT in 2018, GWB in 2002 and Nixon in 1970, he's spot f-----g on," Bevan wrote. "It literally happened in THE LAST MIDTERM ELECTION."

Karl’s gaffe came after months of political pundits predicting a red wave, only to see mood of the electorate possibly shifting in the closing months before November. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report deemed Senate control this fall a "toss-up," following recent polls that suggested several Republican candidates are trailing their Democratic opponents in key races.

DEMINGS LEADS RUBIO IN HEATED SENATE RACE, DESANTIS REMAINS VOTERS' TOP CHOICE FOR GOVERNOR IN NEW POLL

Cook recently changed the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman from a "toss-up" to "lean Democrat."

Republicans are vying to take back control of the Senate and the House of Representatives this fall, expecting that President Biden's continuously low approval rating – often a harbinger of doom for an incumbent's party in the midterms – and the Democrats' major spending bills will encourage Americans to give them control of Congress.

While attending the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't sound confident going into the midterms: "I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate. Either our side up slightly or their side up slightly."

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.