At least two 'uncommitted' voters from ABC News Trump town hall blasted president on social media: report

A new report suggests that some of the so-called "uncommitted" voters who participated in last week's ABC News town hall with President Trump have engaged in liberal political activism or criticized the president on social media.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Kutztown University professor Ellesia Blaque -- who grilled President Trump on the subject of health care -- expressed her intention to volunteer for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in a January 2019 tweet.

In other tweets, Blaque trashed the president as "pathetic," "a f---ing moron," a "pig," and a "swine." Meanwhile, she identifies as a "liberal Democrat" on her Facebook page.

Philadelphia pastor Carl Day was also labeled an "uncommitted" voter by ABC News, but tweeted just last month that he had "never once supported trump and won't now. What I will do is call them out of their foolery."

In another tweet, Day referred to the Trump slogan "Make America Great Again" as a time when "the n-----s did what they were told in all industries, wouldn't have the audacity to try to enter a white [sic] establishment and didn't talk back to the cops." Day also suggested that Trump is a "villain."

During the town hall, Day pressed Trump on his MAGA catchphrase, asking him when has America "been great for African-Americans in the ghetto of America" and whether he was aware of "how tone-deaf that comes off to African-American communities."

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but told the Free Beacon that both Blaque and Day "identified to [the network] as uncommitted."

Speaking to CNN following the ABC town hall, Blaque said she was "on the fence" about voting at all before the event, which apparently made her an "uncommitted" voter.

Two days after the ABC town hall, CNN held its own event featuring Democratic candidate Joe Biden. However, the network was criticized for the softball questions the former vice president received.

According to analysis from NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck, 13 out of the 16 participants who asked Biden questions were Democrats while just three were Republicans.