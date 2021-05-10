ABC scolds Mother's Day travelers for 'shattering pandemic records,' possibly spreading virus

ABC’s "Good Morning America" fretted about individuals who traveled to see their mothers for Mother's Day, as it caused a "big spike" in air travel and is "shattering pandemic records," despite the continued dip in coronavirus cases.

"New concerns about people getting together in large gatherings and spreading the virus. Today's worry, of course, is Mother's Day," said co-anchor Dan Harris.

"1.7 million travelers passing TSA Friday compared to 200,000 this time last year," noted correspondent Zoreen Shah, reporting in Los Angeles International Airport. "Here at L.A.X., some kids flying just to surprise mom."

"Now, all of this coming as states are turning down thousands of vaccine doses, as demand plummets," Shah said. "Experts fearing that the places where the vaccinations are being turned down, that there could be an outbreak as variants spread."

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Whit Johnson tried to continue the lecture, later asking guest NIH director Dr. Francis Collins how much it "concerns" him that people will be indulging in Mother's Day gatherings.

"COVID anxiety is a network news staple," observed Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham.

Nearly a third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to reports, and Americans are eager to return to their normal lives after months of lockdowns and calls to avoid travel.

Yet, the media has continued to report from a fearful posture, even as cases decline across the country.

"As Americans prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, the world watches with dread and disbelief," the Washington Post tweeted in November, shaming anyone who wanted to see family for Turkey Day.

Critics cried hypocrisy after outlets failed to place the same scrutiny on crowds who took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country or took to the streets to cheer President Biden's election victory.