ABC News reporter forgets to wear pants during ‘Good Morning America’ segment from home

ABC correspondent Will Reeve apparently got a little too comfortable working from home on Tuesday when he appeared on “Good Morning America” without any pants.

Reeve did his best Winnie the Pooh impression during a segment to report on pharmacies using drones to deliver medicine during the coronavirus pandemic. He delivered the report to Michael Strahan and Amy Robach with a suit jacket and dress shirt, but no pants.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way content is produced, as everyone from newscasters to A-list celebrities are forced to work from home -- but they typically wear pants.

“A poorly-kept secret industry secret is that the bottom half of a broadcaster’s wardrobe often isn’t as professional as the top half. Usually, though, an anchor desk or a savvy camera operator keeps that casual attire hidden from view. Reeve, unfortunately, had neither of those in his WFH setup,” Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo wrote.

Reeve appeared to be in underwear but promised they were shorts when he addressed the wardrobe gaffe on social media.

“Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants,” Reeve wrote in a statement on the pantsless segment.