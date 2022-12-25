ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37

ABC News producer Dax Tejera died of a heart attack Friday evening at the age of just 37.

The executive producer of ABC's Sunday show "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Tejera had already put together an impressive career for someone of his young age.

Condolences poured in from the media world for Tejera and the ABC News family. Tejera left behind a wife and two daughters.

"It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night," ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote in a message to staffers on Saturday.

"As EP of ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family."

Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 and was named EP of "This Week" at only 35 years old. A Dartmouth graduate, he previously had stints at NBC and Fusion Media Network.

‘’This Week' co-anchor Jonathan Karl sharing that Dax adored his family and he loved his work," Rachel Scott reported for ABC News on Saturday. "His passing has left us shocked and hurt."

"Sad day for abc," longtime ABC correspondent Jim Avila tweeted on Saturday. "A good friend and groundbreaking ABC executive passes unexpectedly at 37. Dax Tejera i only have good thoughts my friend."