ABC News insider blasts George Stephanopoulos for role in ‘GMA’ lawsuit: ‘George should be ashamed of himself’

A producer for ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos who's suing a former producer and the network for sexual harassment claims she told the "Good Morning America" star about the claims back in 2017 but the Disney-owned network didn’t take action.

"George should be ashamed of himself," a longtime ABC News insider told Fox News.

The lawsuit filed by "GMA" producer Kirstyn Crawford, 31, accuses former "Good Morning America" executive producer Michael Corn of a variety of wrongdoings, which he has denied. Stephanopoulos, a former staffer for President Bill Clinton, worked closely with Corn during his time running "GMA" and continued to work with his now-former producer for nearly four years after allegedly first learning about the harassment.

"In or around November 2017, Stephanopoulos called Crawford into his office and explained he had recently learned from a third party about Corn’s sexual assault of Crawford that occurred in Los Angeles in 2015. Stephanopoulos was emotional. He further explained that he would have to inquire internally regarding his reporting obligations," the suit alleged before claiming Stephanopoulos eventually informed ABC News executives, who directed him to Tanya Menton from the network’s litigation department.

ABC NEWS PRODUCER SUES NETWORK, FORMER TOP ‘GMA’ EXEC FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, ALLOWING TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT

"Later, Stephanopoulos reached back out to Crawford and urged Crawford to call Menton and tell her about the assault. Stephanopoulos told Crawford that Menton was expecting Crawford’s call," the suit continued. "Fearing retaliation from Corn, and fearing that making a formal complaint would do more harm than good or even result in losing her job, Crawford never called Menton."

The suit claims Menton and ABC’s litigation department or human resources never investigated the allegations.

The longtime ABC News insider, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, feels this is the latest example of dysfunction at ABC News.

"Disney says they’re focused on cleaning up the culture at ABC News, yet here we go again with top executives who are still covering up and silencing women," the ABC News insider told Fox News. "Also we now know George Stephanopoulos was fully aware that his top producer was accused of sexual assault yet all he did was refer the accuser to managers who did not act, and the top producer remained in place for years."

ABC'S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS AVOIDS EXPLOSIVE HUNTER BIDEN REPORT DURING BIDEN TOWN HALL

According to the lawsuit, Stephanopoulos became aware of the claims in 2017 but Corn remained the "Good Morning America" executive producer until his sudden resignation in April 2021.

"However, keeping in line with ABC’s culture of sweeping sexual assault under the rug to protect its brand, ABC did not publicly acknowledge Corn’s malfeasance. Instead, ABC announced the departure in a manner which made it appear to the other staff and employees at ABC that he was the victim of malicious and unfounded accusations. Media reporting suggested Corn resigned because he was passed over for promotion to president," the lawsuit states.

Crawford is seeking damages to be determined at a trial by jury "for lost opportunities and to otherwise make Plaintiff whole for any losses suffered as a result of Defendants’ actions," according to the suit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC denied the claims and plans to address them in court.

"We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC News disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court," an ABC spokesperson told Fox News.

ABC News did not immediately respond when asked about Stephanopoulos’ involvement.