Gavin Newsom recall developments ignored by ABC, get just 24 seconds from NBC

The three legacy broadcast networks have offered minimal to zero coverage of the growing movement to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The recall movement has collected more than 2 million signatures during recent weeks, exceeding the nearly 1.5 million that were needed by Wednesday's deadline.

County officials have until April 29 to validate the signatures and notify the secretary of state.

ABC completely ignored the latest developments on both "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight" on both Wednesday and Thursday. There was similarly no mention on "NBC Nightly News" nor on the "CBS Evening News" during that same time period.

NBC spent a total of 24 seconds on Newsom's political woes on Wednesday's broadcast of "Today."

CBS offered the most coverage of the three broadcast networks with a roughly four-minute segment on Wednesday's "CBS This Morning" and a brief 15 seconds on Thursday's broadcast.

During the segment, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans appeared concerned that the recall movement was being "hijacked" by the GOP in order to seek the governorship.

"Is there a concern that this recall is being hijacked solely to get a Republican in office in a fairly Democratic state?" Evans asked Randy Economy of Recall Gavin 2020.

"We're concerned about that," Economy answered, "but again, the bottom line is, there's a lot of people who want to get him out of office. Whether it be the Republican Party, the Libertarian Party, we don't have any control over them."

Though Newsom's various lockdown orders and coronavirus mandates generated ire among Californians, it wasn't until he was spotted at the fancy French Laundry restaurant in Napa County violating his own guidelines in November of last year that the movement gathered steam.

