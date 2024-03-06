Abbott-backed Texas challengers oust Republican incumbents with 'laser focus' on border

Several Texas conservatives challenging state House GOP incumbents came out on top in the Lone Star State Tuesday night in a victory for Gov. Greg Abbott.

At least nine Republican lawmakers appeared to lose their primaries and an additional eight were forced into runoffs, including Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Challengers Janis Holt, Marc LaHood and Helen Kerwin, who were all backed by the governor, joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to recap their success.

"It was time because of the border. The open border is one of the major issues in our district," said Holt, who won the southeast District 18 primary.

"Our district is home to one of the largest, if not the largest illegal immigrant population in the world, in the country," she continued. "And it is ground zero here and the open border is terrible here."

Holt added that constituents were "fed up" with Republican incumbent Ernest Bailes "not doing anything," specifically against the Colony Ridge settlement accused of housing illegal immigrants.

Marc LaHood said the border crisis is the "number one priority" for the voters in his district and called out the incumbent Steve Allison on the issue.

"The one thing I kept hearing time and time again, they're tired of a politician that makes a promise [and] doesn't do it."

Before getting into the race, LaHood said he was told he was "too conservative" for District 121, located in the northern part of San Antonio.

"People want security. They want conservative principles and they want leadership. So we won decisively. Thank God," LaHood said.

Helen Kerwin forced a runoff against incumbent DeWayne Burns in House District 58, located south of Fort Worth.

Kerwin credited her "old-fashioned campaign" strategy, adding she was "laser-focused on the border."

"One of the things that surprised us is that we ran against an incumbent of 10 years. We were outspent two to one and we had zero recognition going into it," DeWayne said. "Most of the voters that I talked to just wanted someone that was authentic and sincere and wanted anyone they elected to stick to the conservative values of the America First philosophy."

Abbott had endorsed a slew of conservative challengers in a bid to oust GOP incumbents who voted with Democrats last fall to kill his highly sought after school voucher plan.

"Republican primary voters have once again sent an unmistakable message that parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child," Abbott said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"We will continue to help true conservative candidates on the ballot who stand with the majority of their constituents in supporting education freedom for every Texas family."