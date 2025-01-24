These 9 influential podcasts helped swing the election to Trump: Report

Right-leaning podcasters and influencers were instrumental in swinging the election to President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

"Over the past two years, a set of massively popular podcasters and streamers cemented themselves as the new mainstream source of information for millions of young men, and, according to a new Bloomberg analysis, used their perch to rally these constituents in support of Trump and the political right," Bloomberg wrote in an article from Wednesday.

The podcasters and influencers that Bloomberg analyzed were all male and boast large audiences of mostly men. The nine podcasters and influencer groups listed were Adin Ross, Andrew Schulz, The Nelk Boys, Logan Paul, Joe Rogan, Lex Friedman, Patrick Bet-David, Shawn Ryan and Theo Von.

JOE ROGAN CALLS OUT LIBERALS FOR INSISTING MUSK USED NAZI SALUTE: ‘BULLS--- GAME’

Bloomberg summarized the political worldview of these podcasters as presenting America as a country "destabilized by soaring inflation" and with "migrants streaming across the border and the beginnings of a third world war."

"The same messages were communicated in Trump's inaugural address on Monday," Bloomberg wrote. "Now that Trump is back in power, the broadcasters are well-positioned to help build support for his political agenda, transforming grievances into policy that could have lasting effects even beyond Trump's term in office."

"None of the broadcasters style themselves as political pundits, and their conservative talking points were sandwiched between free-wheeling discussions of sports, masculinity, internet culture, gambling and pranks – making the rhetoric more palatable to an apolitical audience," the article continued.

THEO VON ATTENDS TRUMP'S 'INSPIRING' INAUGURATION, DECLARES IT'S 'TIME TO PUT AMERICA FIRST'

According to research on the changing media preferences of the country, Edison Research found that "close to 50% of people over the age of 12 listen to a podcast monthly," Bloomberg revealed.

In one particularly notable example in the 2024 cycle, Rogan's interview with Trump in the final weeks of the campaign has drawn over 50 million views on YouTube.

After the election, Bloomberg wrote that the influencers have "continued making videos along the same themes – with increasing leeway from the platforms on content that used to be against the rules. Meanwhile, Rogan, the Nelk Boys, Von, Fridman and Bet-David floated from event to event throughout the inauguration and preceding weekend."

Their influence, especially with young men, has only grown in the political arena. Bloomberg wrote that Trump's political rhetoric aligns well with the most popular podcasters in the world.

"Trump's personality and history are compatible with the programs' messaging on masculinity," Alice Marwick, director of research at the Data & Society Research Institute, told Bloomberg.

"It's like, don't be ashamed of your base manly desires," she added. "Don't let anyone make you feel guilty, don't let anyone take you down. You should be proud and strong, and you should also go after the people criticizing you."