Theo Von attends Trump's 'inspiring' inauguration, declares it's 'time to put America first'

Popular podcast host and comedian Theo Von described the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday as "inspiring," saying he "felt lucky" to be there.

Von, who attended an exclusive viewing of Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside other prominent influencers and business leaders, told Fox News Digital that being at the ceremony made him realize how much he appreciates being in a free country.

"I felt lucky to see the inauguration. It’s inspiring, and it made me feel blessed that God let me live this time around in a country that has voting rights," he said.

Von snagged one of the biggest podcast interviews of 2024, hosting then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Aug. 20 episode of "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von." The comedian’s podcast is currently the third-most popular podcast on audio streaming platform Spotify.

Influential cultural figures and podcast hosts like Von and Joe Rogan – who also was a special guest at the Inauguration – have been credited for being key components to Trump’s electoral victory.

In his statement to Fox, the comedian made several other observations about the inauguration ceremony, including offering praise to members of the First and Second Families.

In particular, he remarked on the historical significance of Usha Vance becoming the "FIRST Indian American Second Lady," explaining it was "awesome to see."

"Heartbroken I didn’t get to meet [Barron]," Von added of the president's youngest son. He also marveled at the presence of first lady Melania Trump, stating, "Melania looked beautiful."

Von mentioned to Fox that he considers himself "pretty centrist," but shared that he resonated with one of the core messages of Trump’s inaugural speech.

"Time to put America first," the comedian said, referencing Trump's promise that he will "very simply put America first" every day of his administration.

The comedian also pointed out a couple of things that he hoped Trump would push for in his second term, namely relief for Palestinians suffering amid the Israel war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"I am wondering if Trump plans to help rebuild Palestine after the genocide there. I pray we help those people," he said.

Von said he also wanted to see "hospital and health care price transparency" going forward.

The comedian also went viral for remarks about former President Biden’s exit from office that he posted to X on Tuesday. Von expressed sympathy for the elderly ex-president and chastised his handlers.

"Praying this morning for relaxation and health to Joe Biden," he wrote. "May he get the rest and peace and rest he deserves. Imagine puppeteering a severely cognitively distressed senior citizen for your own selfish wants. To me, that's clearly what's been happening. Its torture and its heartbreaking."

He added, "If someone EVER did that to my father or my grandfather, I'd whoop the ever living [s---] outta them. I hope the world knows most of us Americans are better folks than that. That we do not treat seniors that way. But we were powerless to stop it."

When asked about the X post, Von told Fox, "It wasn’t really a political thing. I’m pretty centrist. I never met Biden. I don’t know what he’s like."

"It was just more of a human thing, I think. I am just happy that he will have a more peaceful existence. That he is free now."