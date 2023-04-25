80-year-old Biden reportedly once mocked a Republican opponent's age: 'Lost that old twinkle in his eye'

President Joe Biden at 80-years-old is the oldest living president in American history, but a new report is casting light on Biden’s political history, particularly how he once denounced a Republican opponent's age.

Biden will be 82 by the 2024 election and 86 at the end of his second term if he is re-elected.

The year was 1972, and Biden was a 29-year-old Delaware councilman running for Senate. His opponent was former Republican Sen. Cale Boggs who was then 63-years-old, 17 years younger than Biden is now.

"Cale doesn’t want to run, he’s lost that old twinkle in his eye he used to have," Biden said in swipe at the GOP incumbent's age, according to a recent report from CNN.

CNN also reported that pro-Biden advertisements in 1972 in local newspapers and on the radio "targeted Boggs’ age by bringing up past historical topics from Bogg’s ‘generation,’ like Joseph Stalin ruling Russia, jazz musicians using heroin, the development of the polio vaccine, and taxes from the 1940s."

"Cale Boggs’ generation dreamed of conquering polio, Joe Biden’s generation dreams of conquering heroin," one newspaper ad read.

"To Cale Boggs an unfair tax was the 1948 poll tax. To Joe Biden an unfair tax is the 1972 income tax," another ad read, according to CNN.

Biden has been confronted with questions about his mental acuity and his advanced age throughout his presidency and even his candidacy during the 2020 election.

Former President Donald Trump, who is a few years younger than Biden at 76-years-old, has repeatedly blasted Biden on his age and mental agility, famously calling him "Sleepy Joe."

Biden himself acknowledged that raising concerns about his age was a valid line of questioning during an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir back in February. But he emphasized that he would not let his age be a deciding factor in his decision to run for re-election.

"No," the president stated. "But it’s legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It’s totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is watch me."

In early April, The New York Times editorial board took on the question of Biden’s age directly, also concluding that voters have good reason to worry about Biden’s age.

"Concerns about age — both in terms of fitness for office and being out of touch with the moment — are legitimate," The Times editorial board write.

"But Mr. Biden has given voters very few chances to do just that — to watch him — and his refusal to engage with the public regularly raises questions about his age and health," the editorial board wrote.

