'45 or more' kids in DC routinely steal from CVS, then 'stomp on' food and beverages as shelves remain empty

A group of roughly 45 kids routinely ransack a CVS in Washington, D.C., with many thieves taking the food and beverages and stomping on them, according to a Fox 5 report.

"When you walk into this CVS, you'd think the store is closing because there's barely anything on the shelves," Fox 5 reporter Sierra Fox said of a CVS in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. "In fact, the only items in stock are the ones that are locked up. I did ask an employee what gets stolen the most, and they just laughed and said ‘everything.’"

"A big group of kids, like 45 or more, walk in before school, after school and late at night to steal chips and drinks," Fox 5 reported Tuesday. "They even throw the food and beverages on the ground and stomp on them, leaving behind a big mess."

"Staff at CVS have been alerted that thieves are aware of when new shipments come in and that’s when they target the store," the outlet added.

Fox 5 was told that "street vendors are allegedly paying people to go in and steal stuff so they can resell it."

Fox 5 also reported that it noticed "street vendors selling tooth brushes, men and women body wash, car fresheners, as well as laundry and cleaning supplies, which are some of the same items no longer available at CVS. However, there is no direct evidence at this time that it did come from the store."

Some local D.C. residents tried to empathize with the thieves clearing out CVS store shelves.

"I'm stuck, I mean, it's bad to do. At the same time, they're probably doing it for a reason," one person said. "They need those things, but they shouldn't just be going in and clearing the shelves because this isn't sustainable for the store."

"A lot of folks actually can't afford any of the things in there. I'm not saying that stealing has to be the solution to that, right?" another person said. "However, maybe if the city could provide more accessible resources to unhoused or under-income folks that can provide them hair care, bodily care, hygiene care, etc., that could be an option."

CVS did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

