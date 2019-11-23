Book that Trump signed 'Future President' in 1987 tops online auction, outpricing autographs of FDR, Clinton, Carter: report

A copy of “Trump: The Art of the Deal” signed by the “Future President” in 1987 went for $1,500 at auction this week, more than books by other former presidents, including FDR and Harry Truman, according to a report.

“Books signed by presidents are widely desired by presidential autograph collectors," Bill Panagopulos, president of Maryland-based Alexander Historical Auctions, told The Washington Examiner. “With our sale yesterday of a book signed by Donald Trump for $1,500, his books now far exceed those signed by his predecessors, including Harry Truman, Franklin Roosevelt, Bill Clinton, and especially Jimmy Carter, who has signed so many books, they are hard to sell for over $50.”

The book was signed “Donald Trump, Future President” at the "prescient" suggestion of the original owner who had it autographed by Trump at a casino book signing in Atlantic City, The Examiner reported.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s recently published book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” has also been successful.

"Triggered" topped the New York Times bestseller list the first week of November, helped along by the “Deplorables,” who the author thanked, and the Republican National Committee, which spent nearly $100,000 in bulk purchases, according to The New York Times.

A Trump Jr. spokesperson defended the book’s bestseller status in a statement this week.

“Don Jr. sold more books in his opening week than the number 2 and 3 nonfiction books on the New York Times list combined. You could erase all of the books sold through the RNC and that would still be a fact.”

The RNC paid $94,800 to bookstore chain Books-A-Million for copies of the book a week before it was published, for "donor mementos," according to a Federal Election Commission filing, The Times reported.

An RNC spokesperson told The Times the committee has made additional purchases of the book this month because it has been "hugely popular."

"Triggered" has sold more than 115,000 copies as of Nov. 16, The Times reported.