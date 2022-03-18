Russian airstrike damages repair facilitates near Lviv airport in western Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian troops launched an airstrike Friday morning that destroyed airplane and bus repair facilities near Lviv's international airport in western Ukraine, the city’s mayor said.

The mayor said the airplane facility was empty and there are no reported casualties so far.

The Russians launched six missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force’s western command.

Last weekend, in nearby Yavoriv, nearly three dozen people were killed in a strike on a military training facility. Both cities are near the Polish border.

Lviv has so far been considered relatively safe compared to other areas in the country like the seaside city of Mariupol, which have borne the brunt of the majority of attacks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion late last month.

On Thursday, a theater in Mariupol where hundreds were sheltering was attacked and last week at least three people, including one child, died following an attack on a maternity hospital in the city.

While estimates of those killed in Mariupol vary widely because the city is under constant attack, local officials have said more than 2,300 people have died there, according to the Guardian, some lying in the street until they are put into mass graves because the constant danger in the city makes funerals nearly impossible.

To the east of Lviv, Kyiv was also attacked Friday morning, with at least one person killed by shelling in a neighborhood north of the city’s downtown.

Meanwhile, Lviv's population has swelled by some 200,000 as people from elsewhere in Ukraine have sought shelter there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.