Taliban factions reportedly brawl inside presidential palace: LIVE UPDATES

A fight broke out last week inside the presidential palace in Kabul days after the country’s interim government was announced, according to a BBC report. The Taliban have been forced to deny rumors that their deputy prime minister

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche

Taliban fighters reportedly brawl inside presidential palace over power divide

A major brawl broke out last week inside Kabul's presidential palace days after the country’s interim government was announced over internal clashes on who deserves credit for the U.S. withdrawal and how the power positions were doled out, a report said.

The BBC’s report Wednesday, citing senior Taliban officials, said the fight was between two factions that wanted to take credit for defeating the U.S.

Mulllah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy prime minister, and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani Network, "exchanged strong words, as their followers brawled with each other nearby," the BBC reported. 

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Experts break down China's smoke and mirrors relationship with Taliban in wake of US withdrawal

In the days following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, China has made public advances to bolster its relationship with the Taliban in an apparent effort to expand its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"They’re gloating. This undoubtedly furthers Beijing’s narrative of the U.S. inevitable decline, which really started to be integral to China’s global strategic communications following the financial crisis in 2008,"

Heino Klinck, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia under the Trump administration, told Fox News.  Klinck said the perceived "economic weakness in 2008" played into China's strategy to persuade underdeveloped nations that the U.S. democratic capitalist system is failing.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

